Door-to-door screening of Dharavi locals begins
Highlights
Mumbai: Door-to-door screening of people living in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, began on Saturday amid rising coronavirus cases in the area.
A team of 150 doctors from Maharashtra Medical Association is helping the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers in the screening process.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi reached 22 on Friday while four people have died due to the deadly virus so far.
