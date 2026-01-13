DPCC data exposes return of Yamuna pollution, no cleanup

New Delhi: Monthsafter the Delhi government projected the cleaning of the Yamuna as a top priority, official pollution data suggests that the river has slipped back into a severely contaminated state. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) monthly reports for November and December 2025, released after a prolonged delay, show that the temporary improvement seen after the September–October floods has completely vanished.

The October 2025 report had indicated a slight improvement in water quality due to flood waters flushing out pollutants. However, by December, fecal coliform levels had climbed to 92,000—nearly 37 times higher than the permissible limit of 2,500—signalling extensive sewage contamination. The data confirms that the post-flood relief was short-lived and that pollution levels rebounded within weeks.

The November report presents a disturbing scenario for aquatic life. At several crucial monitoring locations, including ISBT Bridge and Asgarpur, dissolved oxygen levels were recorded as nil. A zero dissolved oxygen level makes survival of fish and other aquatic organisms impossible. At the same time, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) rose from 2.5 in October to 3.0 in November, reflecting an increased organic pollution load in the river.

The delayed release of the November and December reports has also raised concerns about transparency. While the October report was issued on time, the subsequent two months’ data was withheld and made public only in January 2026. Analysts point out that such delays weaken public oversight and hinder timely remedial action. A comparison of the DPCC reports clearly shows that the cleanup impact of the floods ended quickly, with pollution levels again reaching dangerous thresholds.

During the election campaign, the government had announced Yamuna rejuvenation projects worth ₹1,816 crore and set a target to raise sewage treatment plant capacity to 1,500 MGD by 2028. Despite these assurances, the DPCC’s November 2025 report reveals that 12 of Delhi’s 37 sewage treatment plants failed to meet required standards. Major facilities in Okhla, Vasant Kunj and Yamuna Vihar recorded fecal coliform levels several hundred times higher than permissible limits, pointing to serious deficiencies in sewage treatment and monitoring.