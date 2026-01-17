Munneru-Palair Gravity Link Scheme- A Game-Changer for Water Management in Three Districts: Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: In a significant move to harness untapped natural resources and mitigate flood risks, the State government has taken up the implementation of the Munneru-Palair Link Scheme, a gravity-based irrigation project that is poised to deliver up to 50 TMC of water annually, according to the Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday. The Minister stated here that three districts — Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad — would be the principal beneficiaries of the project. A major part of the ayacut covered by it so far remained drought-prone while some pockets are prone to flash floods from the same source that has so far been under-utilised.

The Minister highlighted that the scheme has the potential to repurpose floodwaters from the River Munneru, which have long caused devastation in Khammam district through recurrent flash floods. “This multi-purpose scheme will yield maximum results at minimum expenditure,” Reddy stated, emphasizing its role in addressing a longstanding concern for local farmers. By diverting excess water that otherwise flows unused into the Bay of Bengal, the project not only curbs flood damage but also bolsters agricultural stability and drinking water security across the affected areas.

Harnessing Floodwaters

At the heart of the Munneru-Palair Gravity Scheme is the efficient utilization of the river’s annual flood surplus, estimated at 50 to 60 TMC. This water, which currently drains into the sea without benefiting the region, will now be redirected from an existing check dam at Mulkanoor village in Garla Mandal of Mahabubabad district. The diversion will feed into the Palair balancing reservoir link canal, leveraging a natural elevation difference of about 4 meters between the river and the canal bed to enable a purely gravity-driven flow with no pumping required. The proposed link canal spans 9.6 kilometers and is engineered to handle a discharge capacity of 4,500 cusecs (cubic feet per second).

This design ensures seamless water transfer without the energy-intensive lifting mechanisms typical of other irrigation projects. The government has already greenlit the project with administrative sanction under GO Rt No. 98, dated May 17, 2025, allocating Rs. 162.54 crores for its implementation. Construction is expected to commence soon. One of the scheme’s standout economic benefits is the projected annual savings of Rs. 120 crores in electricity costs for the state government.

This area would otherwise receive water supply from the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project. By providing a gravity based alternative, the Munneru-Palair Link scheme will ease the load on the energy intensive lift irrigation, resulting in major savings in electricity costs for the state. By reducing dependence on power hungry pumping operations under the Sitarama Project, the scheme aligns with broader objective of maximum benefits with minimum investment while ensuring environmental sustainability. “This is not just about water. It’s about smart resource management that eases the burden on our treasury and the planet,” he remarked.

Comprehensive Benefits for Agriculture

The Munneru-Palair Link Scheme is multifaceted, extending beyond mere flood control to deliver tangible gains in irrigation, drinking water, and even energy generation. The project will stabilize 1.38 lakh acres of ayacut (irrigable land) under the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) left canal downstream of the Palair Reservoir in Khammam district. Additionally, it will secure 40,000 acres of NSP ayacut upstream of the reservoir, spanning Khammam and Suryapet districts.

Supplementation for Existing Schemes

The scheme will supplement 76,308 acres of ayacut of SRSP Stage -II for Kharif and 46,712 acres under DBM in Suryapet District. Similarly, it will support 46,712 acres under DBM 71 in Suryapet district.

Drinking Water Security

An allocated 4.70 TMC of water per annum from the Palair reservoir will meet the drinking water requirements under the Mission Bhagiratha schemes in Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet districts. This scheme will help addresses a critical need in rural and semi-urban areas, where access to potable water has been a persistent challenge amid growing populations.

Power Generation Boost

The influx of additional water will enable the generation of 2 MW of hydropower at the existing hydel plant downstream of the Palair Reservoir, contributing to the state’s energy portfolio. These features position the scheme as a major solution, integrating flood mitigation with the needs of irrigation support and ensuring agricultural enhancement.

Addressing Long-Standing Flood Woes

The River Munneru has been synonymous with destruction in recent years, with flash floods wreaking havoc on Khammam district’s infrastructure, farmlands, and livelihoods. Villages along its banks have endured repeated evacuations, crop losses, and property damage, prompting calls for intervention from residents and activists alike. The Minister said that the new scheme directly tackles this by channeling surplus waters productively, turning a liability into an asset. “The people of this region have suffered enough from the Munneru’s fury. This project will not only prevent future devastation but also empower them with reliable water resources for generations to come.” (EOM)