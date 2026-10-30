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DRI Nagpur seizes 3.01 kg of amphetamine drug worth Rs 2.4 crore, arrests two from bus
In Short
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur Regional Unit of Mumbai Zone, claimed to have dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate through the operation.
Nagpur: The DRI arrested two drug traffickers from a bus and seized 3.01 kg of amphetamine drug having an illicit market value of nearly Rs 2.4 crore in Nagpur, an official said on Friday.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur Regional Unit of Mumbai Zone, claimed to have dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate through the operation.
The contraband was concealed in three ladies’ suits, which appeared to be unusually heavy, said the DRI Nagpur Regional Unit.
Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI Nagpur Regional Unit intercepted two passengers travelling by bus from Delhi to Bangalore, passing through Nagpur on October 28, 2026, on suspicion of carrying narcotic substances in their luggage, said a DRI statement.
The officers boarded the said bus at Bhagimari Toll Plaza on NH-47, Nagpur. They undertook a detailed examination of the passengers’ luggage, which revealed that three ladies’ suits appeared to be unusually heavy, it said.
On examination, white-coloured pouches concealed inside the suits were found to contain transparent polythene packets filled with a white crystalline substance, it said.
Field testing of representative samples, drawn separately from all three packets, gave a positive indication for the presence of amphetamine, the DRI said.
The three packets containing a total of 3.01 kg of amphetamine, with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 2.4 crore, were recovered from the two passengers and were subsequently seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the DRI said.
The two passengers were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and were produced before the JFMC at Nagpur on September 29.
These sustained efforts against organised narcotics trafficking networks operating across state borders reflect the steadfast commitment of DRI towards combating drug trafficking and contributing to the Government of India’s vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat”, said the statement.
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