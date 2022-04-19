Drivers stage protest seeking special law for protection

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of drivers, under the banner of the Odisha Driver Mahasangha, staged a protest rally at Lower PMG here on Monday to press their 10-point charter of demands.

Even after giving assurance to fulfil the demands, the government is yet to do so, citing elections and other reasons. In view of this, the Mahasangha had decided to take to the streets again here on Monday.

Members of the association are scheduled to walk from Master Canteen to Naveen Niwas to pressurise the government to fulfil the demands, which include enacting a special law for protection of drivers, construction of restrooms every 100 km on the national and State highways, and pension for drivers after attaining age of 55.

In addition, they have demanded Rs 20 lakh insurance cover for deaths in accidents, Rs 10 lakh insurance to an injured driver, housing, assistance for education of children. Notably, in October last year, the Odisha Drivers' Association had staged a 'padayatra' over a 10-point charter of demands in Bhubaneswar.