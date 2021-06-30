Drones Detected In Three Locations On The Outskirts Of Jammu Which Puts Military Staff On Alert

On Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, drones were detected in three locations on the outskirts of Jammu city putting the police and other security officials on alertmode.

Drones were sighted hovering over military stations on the edges of Jammu for the fourth day in a row. Two drones were utilized to dump bombs at the key military station on the intervening night of June 26-27, in a first-of-its-kind terrorist strike in the country.

According to sources, the first drone was spotted at Miran Sahib at 9.23 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the second and third drones were spotted in the Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas around 4.40 and 4.52 a.m., correspondingly. Two consecutive explosions occurred at the high-security Jammu Air Force Station in just five minutes, wounding two soldiers on duty in the technical department. Later, the drones flew away.

The drone attack on the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu was witnessed in the early hours of Sunday. The drones have been spotted in the Union Territory every day this week.

The drone was reported by ANI on Twitter on Tuesday, June 30.

However, the roof of a structure was destroyed in the two back-to-back blasts at 1.37 a.m. and 1.42 a.m. The bombs did not hit the adjoining aircraft hangar. During the attack, no valuable items were damaged. The nearest location on the International Border (IB) with Pakistan is around 14-15 km from the Air Force Station. Pakistani drone has only travelled 12 kilometers on the Indian side of the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.

Meanwhile, Officials believe and suspect Pakistan-based militants were behind the attack on the Air Force Station using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The strike on the Air Force Station occurred just hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police detained an accused Lashkar-e-Taiba operative in Jammu with a nearly 5-kg improvised explosive device (IED).