Drug peddler arrested, 400 grams brown sugar seized

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and seized contraband drugs worth around Rs 40 lakh during a raid in the Airfield Police station area of Bhubaneswar. The accused drug peddler was identified as Sk Akbar, of Arada Bazar (Golapola), under Sahadevkhunta police limits of Balasore district. The police sources said acting on a meticulously coordinated intelligence input, the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Commissionerate Police launched a strategic surveillance operation targeting the illicit brown sugar trade in the Bhubaneswar region.

It further said that the operation led to the arrest of the accused after he was intercepted near Lingaraj Road Railway Station under Airfield Police Station limits in Bhubaneswar. The accused person was allegedly waiting near the Lingaraj Railway Station road area to conduct illegal narcotics transactions.

“Through swift and precise action, the unit seized 400 grams of brown sugar. The suspect was apprehended without resistance and is currently being interrogated to extract further details about their operations and network,” said a senior police official.

Commissionerate Police said that the confiscation of a substantial quantity of narcotics and the arrest of key individuals represent a significant advancement in the ongoing mission initiated by the city police to safeguard the community. “We remain committed to dismantling criminal syndicates and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice”

“The arrested individuals will be produced before the court as investigations continue to trace the supply chain, identify financial enablers, and uncover any wider criminal affiliations,” asserted police. Police urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities related to offences in illegal sale of narcotics.

Police are yet to arrest the principal accused, Sk Sadik Mohammad(30), of Sahadevkhunta area in Balasore, in the case.