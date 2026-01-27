Poverty-free Krishna district is the goal

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector K Balaji on Monday said the district administration is committed to build a poverty-free society in line with the State government’s Swarnandhra 2047 vision. He said the government has set a target of achieving a minimum 15 per cent growth rate across all sectors over the next five years.

He was speaking at the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the Police Parade Grounds in Machilipatnam after unfurling the National Flag and receiving the guard of honour from police forces. Accompanied by District Superintendent of Police V Vidyasagar Naidu, the collector released balloons to mark the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Balaji highlighted the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) programme and added that the initiative aims to uplift the bottom 20 percent of the population with the support of the top 10 per cent of society. In Krishna district, 78,866 families have been identified as Bangaru Kutumbalu, of which 43,496 families have already been adopted by 2,865 mentors (Margadarsis).

The event also featured felicitation of freedom fighter Sadharaboyina Mangadevi and distribution of appreciation certificates to officials and police personnel. The celebrations concluded with a dog squad display that drew applause from the audience.