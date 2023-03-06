Drunk student ‘urinates’ on passenger on New York-Delhi flight

New Delhi: A 21-year-old Delhi student studying at a US University allegedly urinated in an inebriated state on a business class male US passenger on American Airlines' (AA) New York-Delhi AA292 flight on Saturday, making it the third incident of its kind in the past four months. The airline has cancelled the student, Aryan Vohra's, return ticket and barred him from flying AA in the future.

He was in an inebriated state. The student perhaps involuntarily urinated while he was asleep due to the effect of alcohol. The leak somehow fell on a fellow passenger. As soon as the flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, a CISF personnel handed over the student to the Delhi Police.

"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm," an American Airline statement said.

The airport authority said the accused apologised to the victim and also to the airline crew as the incident might jeopardize his career. However, the airline informed about the matter to the Air Traffic Police at the Delhi airport.

"The airline's own security team, along with the CISF, came into action after the incident came to light. The accused was immediately taken into custody once the flight landed. Police are recording the statements of the persons concerned," an airport official said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intervened in the matter. In a statement, the aviation regulatory body said, "We have got a report from the concerned airline (American Airlines).

They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate actions". "We are in touch with the airline company (American Airlines) regarding the sequence of events," it added.

The Delhi police said the victim neither wants his name to be made public nor does he want to register a complaint.

According to India's aviation rules, if a passenger is found guilty of unruly behaviour, besides action under criminal law, he will be banned from flying for a particular time period, depending on the level of the offence.