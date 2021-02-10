Dry spell expected in J&K, Ladakh for next 10 days

Srinagar: Minimum temperatures remained below the freezing point in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Wednesday although there is perceptible relief from the intense cold of December and January.

The weather office has forecast mainly dry weather during the next 10 days with likely increase in the day temperatures during this period.

"Mainly dry weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 10 days. Maximum temperatures are also likely to increase further with less probability of the minimum temperatures falling steeply," an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.

Srinagar had minus 1.6, Pahalgam and Gulmarg at minus 4 as the minimum temperature today.

Temperature details for Ladakh were not available in the morning.

Jammu city had 11, Katra 10.2, Batote 5.8, Bannihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 2.5 as the night's lowest temperature.