DSU degrees will help sportspersons get jobs: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the upcoming Delhi Sports University (DSU)will provide degrees to sportspersons to help them get jobs if they want to work. He said the Delhi government has eliminated three difficulties faced by sportspersons – lack of facilities, lack of monetary support and political intervention in selection processes.

"At the Delhi Sports University, players will be provided degrees in their respective sports such as BA in Kabbadi, BA in Wrestling and BA in Cricket among others. This will help them get jobs in case they want to work," Kejriwal said at a ceremony to provide financial assistance to sportspersons here.

"Through the Mission Excellence scheme, sportspersons are being given financial assistance. We have improved sports facilities and there is no political interference in selection of players for the schemes here," he said. Sixty players were given financial assistance of Rs 9.5 crore on Friday under the Mission Excellence scheme. (PTI)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Friday launched a drive by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for pruning of old trees in the city's Connaught Place area. The move comes in the wake of at least 77 trees being uprooted, some of them decades old, in Lutyens' Delhi in the fierce thunderstorm and heavy rains that lashed the capital on May 30.

"This morning, launched the scientific pruning of overgrown and dead branches of old trees at CP by NDMC. Exercise was undertaken during off hours to avoid inconvenience to people. This will ensure improved tree health leading to lesser uprooting and falling of branches in storms," Saxena tweeted. According to data provided by the NDMC, the Lutyens' Delhi area has lost as many as 1,813 trees since 2015.

Officials claimed that around 300 heritage trees were also lost between 2015-16 and 2021-22. Indigenous tree species such as neem, peepal, pilkhan, jamun, arjun, khirni and imli among others were planted in the

NDMC area when British architect Edwin Landseer Lutyens was entrusted with the task to plan New Delhi in 1911. (PTI)