Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight overshot runway, slipts into two, many injured

Air India flight from Dubai to Kozhikode crashed at the Calicut International Airport aka Karipur Airport. According to preliminary reports the incident happened at around 7:45PM.

According to some reports, the Air India flight IX-1344 from Dubai overshot the runway while landing. Fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

There are 191 passengers in the flight. According to some media reports, the pilot of the flight died in the mishap and the condition of the co-pilot is said to be critical. The cockpit and the front door of the flight are completely damaged. There were no seroius injuries to the passengers and injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals.