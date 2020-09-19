Dubai suspends Air India Express flights till October 2

New Delhi: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights till October 2 for bringing passengers with Covid-positive certificates twice during the last couple of weeks, senior government officials said on Friday.

As per the UAE government rules, each passenger travelling from India need to bring an original Covid-negative certificate from the RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey.

"A passenger, who had a Covid-positive certificate dated September 2, travelled on Air India Express' Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. A similar incident had happened with a passenger on one of the airline's other Dubai flights previously," said one of the officials.

Therefore, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has suspended Air India Express flights from September 18 to October 2, the officials stated. Both the incidents of passengers flying with Covid-positive certificates to Dubai from India on Air India Express flights happened during the last couple of weeks, the officials noted.

In a statement later during the day, Air India Express confirmed it had received a "notice of suspension" from the DCAA on September 17 to suspend its Dubai flights from September 18 to

October 2. "The notice has been issued on account of erroneous acceptance of one Covid positive passenger by the airline's ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on Air India Express flights to Dubai on 28th Aug and 4th Sept, respectively," the airline noted.

It said the ground handling agencies have taken appropriate punitive action against their employees who have been held accountable for the lapses at Delhi and Jaipur.