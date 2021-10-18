Due To Kerala Rainfall, Plans To Release Water From Dams Have Raised Flood Concerns

Three days of severe rains, similar to the floods of 2018, have resulted in a constant influx and spilling water levels in Kerala's dams. The Kakki dam, which is part of the Sabarigiri project, will open its gates at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, raising the water level in the Pampa river. The decision to release water has generated alarm among Ayyappa devotees who are planning to visit the Sabarimala hill shrine on Tuesday.

The dam's shutters were opened at 10 a.m. on Monday. People living along the Chalakudy River's banks have been requested to relocate.

At 7 a.m. today, the water level at Idamalayar, the second-largest reservoir, reached 165.30 m, prompting a blue alert. The upper rule curve level is 166.80 m, while the entire reservoir level is 169 m. When the water level hits 165.8 metres, an orange alarm will be sent, and at 166.3 metres, a red alert will be issued. The dam receives an inflow of 0.8 MCM per hour, with a water draw of 0.023 MCM per hour for power generation.

Despite the fact that the rain has stopped, the dams are forecast to have a continuous inflow over the next week. At 11 a.m. today, two shutters at the Kakki - Anathodu reservoir will be opened. The entire reservoir level is 981.46 metres, whereas the water level is 979.87 metres. The Pampa River's water level already flowing above flood level

The authorities, on the other hand, may take a deep breath because the rain has ceased and the sea is pretty quiet. The goal is to gradually release water from dams while monitoring the water level in downstream locations. After analysing the situation, the district administrations in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki have taken plans to monitor water levels and relocate residents from low-lying regions.