Durga Puja ends with grand immersion processions

Bhubaneswar: Theannual Durga Puja festivities concluded in Odisha with thousands of devotees bidding farewell to the goddess in grand immersion processions on Friday.In the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the processions began around noon and are set to continue till late into the night, transforming major roads into vibrant avenues of lights, firecrackers, music and dance.

A total of 193 community Durga Pujas were organised in Bhubaneswar, and 160 in Cuttack.In view of the restrictions imposed on loud music systems or DJ boxes, many organisers opted for traditional instruments and cultural performances.

In Bhubaneswar, immersion processions were conducted in groups by cultural organisations, including Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Committee (Saheed Nagar), Rajdhani Mandir Suraksha Bhasani Committee (Nayapalli), Uttar Bhubaneswar Bhasani Committee (Chandrasekharpur) and Old Town Bhasani Committees, following four designated routes, police said.

Cuttack also witnessed massive crowds at immersion points such as College Chhak, Ranihat, Mangalabag, Buxibazar, Darghabazar and Choudhury Bazar, with idols being carried to the historic Devigada ghat, where a temporary pond was created for eco-friendly immersion.To ensure smooth conduct of the processions, 122 platoons of police were deployed, with CCTV and drone surveillance, and bomb disposal and anti-terror squads assisting them.Traffic restrictions were also in place for the day.

The administration created multiple temporary ponds to prevent pollution of rivers and water bodies.In Bhubaneswar alone, five ponds were prepared, though two suffered damage from heavy rains.

“Repairs are being carried out on a war footing, and we are confident they will be ready on time,” Mayor Sulochana Das said.For the first time, a special 60-member police team, named CTC 60, was deployed to monitor sound levels and take action against processions exceeding the 60-decibel limit.

Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel were also stationed at immersion sites to prevent untoward incidents, officials said.