Rekha joins 'Shakti Walk' at Kartavya Path

A "Shakti Walk" was organised at Kartavya Path here on Sunday to mark International Women's Day, with the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta calling it a reflection of women's collective strength and their role in nation-building. The event was also attended by Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, Minister of State Anupriya Patel and Savitri Thakur, and National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, along with hundreds of women. Speaking at the event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the event reflected the spirit of women's empowerment and their role in nation-building. "Today, through this Kartavya Path, we are reminded that our responsibility is not only towards ourselves or our families but also towards society and the country," Gupta said while addressing participants.

Extending greetings on the occasion, she said the day was meant to honour women's strength and dignity. "Today is truly a day that honours the power of women and enhances their dignity across the world and the country," she said.