Dwarka mourns toddler’s death killed in accident

The toddler, with his brimming enthusiasm, was known as one of the brightest and curious children in the locality, and would often be seen racing towards the neighbourhood shop for his favourite candies. No one from this Dwarka locality can believe that the two-and-a-half-year-old is gone, his life cut brutally short in a tragic road accident earlier this month.

“His death shattered the dreams of not only his parents but many of us who used to take him for a walk every day and purchase candies for him,” Jeetu, the child’s uncle, told PTI.

The boy died after the motorcycle his uncle Vishnu was riding -- carrying the toddler -- was hit head-on by a speeding Maruti Eeco van plying reportedly on the wrong side of the road in Dwarka’s Sector 16B. The accident left Vishnu critically injured and battling for life. He has been receiving treatment for over 10 days.

“It was a daily routine to take the child to buy candies. Either I or Vishnu took him after returning from work. That evening, on November 8, Vishnu took him to the shop barely 300 metres away from home. They were returning when the van crashed into them,” said Jeetu, struggling to hold back tears while speaking to PTI.

Police earlier said the collision took place at around 10 pm when a van being driven by a man, identified as Deepak, 27, hit Vishnu’s motorcycle.

Locals gathered at the spot and allegedly thrashed the driver before the police could reach. Both victims were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared the child ‘brought dead’.

Jeetu alleged that the Eeco van was being driven at high speed on the wrong side, adding that several eyewitnesses told the family that four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. “The rest of them fled. The crowd managed to catch only the driver when he tried to run away with the van,” he said.

According to Jeetu, passers-by claimed that the occupants of the van appeared to be intoxicated, and everyone told us that the driver and the co-passengers “seemed high on drugs or alcohol”.

“What kind of recklessness is this? A small child lost his life,” he lamented.

The neighbourhood is still reeling from the shock. The toddler was the only child of his parents.

“He was such a bright child. No one can believe he has left us. His parents are shattered. The family had been preparing for his third birthday on January 4. We had planned to gift an electronic motorcycle to him,” he added. Jeetu said Vishnu, even in his fragile state, keeps blaming himself for the loss.

“His mother works at a burger joint during the day, and his father is a food delivery boy at night. Their only dream was to give their son a better life. Everything ended within seconds,” he said.

Police have seized both the vehicles involved in the accident and registered a case. An investigation is underway, according to police. (PTI)