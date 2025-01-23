E-Khata problem persists: BBMP struggles to resolve issue

Bengaluru: In the capital Bengaluru, e-Khata has been made mandatory for property sales, purchases and other works. Meanwhile, even though the BBMP offices in each ward have provided facilities to obtain e-Khata, and Bengaluru One has allowed e-Khata at its centres, the problem has not gone away for city dwellers. People who are caught in a dilemma of whether the documents are correct but the server is not, and if the server is correct but there is no document, are struggling to obtain e-Khata.

Now, even though some documents were not available for areas converted from agricultural land, areas abandoned after BDA acquisition, A Khata and B Khata, since there was a manual when obtaining them, the khata is available. However, now, the fact that some documents cannot be provided in the appropriate manner to make e-Khata has caused difficulties for people.

Problem ongoing despite a new website

On the other hand, the corporation, which has identified about 5 lakh properties without e-khatas, had recently launched a new website to get e-khata. However, despite all the criteria, the Corporation has not been successful in delivering e-khata to the people at the expected level.

The Corporation’s recent statement that it would open temporary centres on the model of passport offices to open e-khata has remained just words.

Meanwhile, people who are tired of getting e-khata are struggling to sell their properties due to the lack of e-khatas. Currently, people are angry at the corporation’s move to talk about empty promises amid e-khata problems.

The Corporation, which has been silent on the e-khata problem, has not been able to find a solution no matter how much circus it has done to solve the problem. Currently, a total of 46,962 applications have been received so far regarding e-khata applications within the corporation, out of which 39,784 applications have already been approved and final e-khata has been issued. However, lakhs of property owners are still struggling to get e-khata.