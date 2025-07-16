EAM flags Pahalgam attack at SCO meet

Tianjin (China): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday stressed the importance of taking an uncompromising stance against terrorism, citing the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in India, which was condemned by the UN Security Council during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin.

Jaishankar highlighted three evils - terrorism, separatism and extremism, which often occur together in his X post. He said, "Recently, we in India witnessed a graphic example in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025.

It was deliberately conducted to undermine the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir, while sowing a religious divide.

The UN Security Council, of which some of us are currently members, issued a statement that condemned it in the strongest terms and "underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice".

“We have since done exactly that and will continue doing so. It is imperative that the SCO, to remain true to its founding objectives, take an uncompromising position on this challenge," he highlighted India's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable and bringing them to justice.

Jaishankar emphasised the need for SCO member states to work together to stabilize the global order, mitigate risks, and address longstanding challenges that threaten collective interests, amid rising conflicts, competition, and economic instability. "In the last few years, we have seen more conflicts, competition and coercion.

Economic instability is also visibly on the rise. The challenge before us is to stabilize the global order, de-risk various dimensions and through it all, address longstanding challenges that threaten our collective interests," the EAM posted on X.

Jaishankar underscored the need for cooperation within the SCO to be based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and adherence to territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. He also mentioned India's initiatives in areas like startup innovation, traditional medicine, and digital public infrastructure.

"India has taken several initiatives in the SCO in domains ranging from startup and innovation to traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure. We will continue to positively approach new ideas and proposals that are genuinely for our collective good. It is essential that such cooperation is based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and in accordance with territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states," said Jaishankar.