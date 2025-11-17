EAM Jaishankar express shock over Saudi bus crash, says Indian embassy assisting victims

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his deep shock over the Saudi Arabia bus accident, which affected Indian citizens. He stated that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are providing full assistance to the families of those impacted. He also offered his heartfelt condolences to the deceased's families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

The incident happened around 1:30 am local time on Monday, as the pilgrims were returning to Medina after visiting Mecca. The collision caused a fire to break out in the bus, which quickly spread, trapping all passengers who were asleep at the time. Reports indicate that 42 people, including 20 women and 11 children, were burnt alive. Most of the victims are believed to be residents of Hyderabad.