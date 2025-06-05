EAM Jaishankar thanks Kyrgyzstan for support and solidarity in countering terrorism

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday held a meeting with Kyrgyzstan Foreign Affairs Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev Moldokanovich, discussing ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries and also thanking him for Bishkek's support and solidarity in countering terrorism.

"A productive meeting with FM Zheenbek Kulubaev of Kyrgyz Republic. Thanked him for their support and solidarity in countering terrorism. Discussed our cooperation in banking, education, energy, health, connectivity and capacity building. Today's signing of Programme of Cooperation is a step forward in deepening our bilateral ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Along with Kulubaev, four other Central Asian foreign ministers - including Bakhtiyor Saidov (Uzbekistan), Rashid Meredov (Turkmenistan), Sirojiddin Muhriddin (Tajikistan) and Murat Nurtleu (Kazakhstan) - are in New Delhi to attend the two-day 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue as India continues to put a strong foot forward in enhancing anti-terror and de-radicalisation partnerships across the region.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and the visiting Kyrgyz Foreign Minister signed the Protocol and exchanged Instrument of Ratification of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between both countries.

The Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) signed on June 14, 2019 in Bishkek between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, enters into force with effect from Thursday and replaces the earlier agreement enforced in May 2000, ensuring continuity in the protection of investments between the two nations.

"The India-Kyrgyz BIT marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral economic relations and fostering a secure and predictable investment environment. The BIT aims to promote and protect interests of investors of either country in the territory of the other country," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The BIT balances the investor rights with the sovereign regulatory powers of both countries, and reflects a shared commitment to create a resilient and transparent investment climate. It is expected to further encourage cross-border investments and deepen economic cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting held within the framework of the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Central Asia-India Dialogue, both countries discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Indian cooperation in the financial and investment sectors.

"Particular attention was paid to the establishment of direct correspondent relations between banks of Kyrgyzstan and India and the development of investment cooperation in priority areas. The meeting concluded with confirmation of the parties' mutual willingness to strengthen cooperation between the financial institutions of the two countries," stated Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.



