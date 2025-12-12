EC extends SIR date for six states/UT

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday extended the deadline for the submission of enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five states -- Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh-- and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The poll body said in a statement that it had revised the schedule "based on the requests received from the Chief Electoral Officers of the 6 states/UT." For Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the date for submission of enumeration forms have been extended to December 14, and the draft roll will be published on December 19.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been given a longer extension, with submissions now due on December 18, while the draft roll will be published on December 23. Uttar Pradesh has been given the longest extension, with the enumeration deadline pushed to December 26 and the draft publication to December 31.

However, West Bengal, which has seen intense protests and criticism against the SIR, has not been given any extension. The state has recorded several deaths, including those of booth-level officers (BLO), allegedly due to work pressure and stress related to SIR.

Except for Kerala, 11 states and UTs were earlier given a deadline of Thursday to submit the enumeration forms of the electors.