EC issues show cause notice to AAP over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

New Delhi : The Election Commission on Tuesday has issued a show cause notice to AAP for allegedly making derogatory statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The Election Commission has issued this notice to AAP regarding two tweets made by the Aam Aadmi Party. According to the Election Commission, a complaint in this respect was received on November 10, 2023, from a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This complaint concerns two remarks posted on the Aam Aadmi Party's X account. It has been said in the complaint that an attempt has been made to tarnish the image of PM Narendra Modi through the things written on the X.

Two weblinks are also given on X. The complaint states that in view of the assembly elections to be held in five states, the Aam Aadmi Party purposefully distorted the image of the BJP's star campaigner and PM by stating such things in order to influence the party's candidates contesting in the polls. By doing so, the Aam Aadmi Party has attempted to win over voters in its favor in these elections with the wrong intentions.

In the complaint received by the Election Commission, it is said that on November 8, 2023, a video was posted on AAP's account in which it was written in Hindi, 'Watch the entire video to know Modi's interesting routine. In the notice issued by the Election Commission, it has been said that in a post on X, AAP has expressed its views through video, mentioning PM Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani. The BJP has called this post on X unprincipled, derogatory, and defamatory. The BJP has also told the Commission in its complaint that this video was posted on X with bad intentions.



Giving information about the second post on which the Election Commission has expressed its objection, the Commission has said that,in this post, using the picture of PM Modi and Gautam Adani, it has been written, 'I Narendra Modi work for my master, not for the public.' The Election Commission has said that the first video is regarding Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are to be held on November 17. The Election Commission has considered this a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission has now sent a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party, considering the AAP's comments as derogatory.

