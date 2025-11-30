ECoR observes IRAS Day

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway observed the 96th IRAS Day with a day-long programme bringing together serving and retired officers of the Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) for knowledge sharing and recognition of service excellence. The event was inaugurated by Bijaya Kumar Mishra, Principal Financial Advisor, East Coast Railway, followed by ceremonial lamp lighting. Thematic sessions highlighted the evolving role of IRAS in financial governance, meaningful work culture and adapting to emerging technological and administrative challenges.

Mousumi Padhi from XIM University delivered an expert lecture, offering insights into strengthening analytical readiness, capability building and preparing the cadre for future responsibilities. Interactive discussions among officers promoted learning continuity and professional bonding.

A key moment of the celebration was the felicitation of retired IRAS officers, acknowledging their distinguished service and contributions to financial discipline and governance within Indian Railways.

Discussions throughout the day emphasised the need for enhanced domain expertise, digital transformation and reinforcing the strategic importance of financial management in railway operations. The event reaffirmed the IRAS fraternity’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, accountability and public financial administration.