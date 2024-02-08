Live
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
Just In
ED arrests man under PMLA in J&K’s Kupwara
Highlights
Enforcement directorate (ED) arrested one person on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in J&K’s Kupwara district.
Srinagar: Enforcement directorate (ED) arrested one person on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in J&K’s Kupwara district.
“Identified as Mohammad Abdullah Shah, the man has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case wherein accused persons involved in terror financing were hand in glove with Pakistani handler Manzoor Ahmad Shah, who arranged admissions in MBBS & other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for students from J&K.
“The accused was produced before the Court of the Special Judge ACB (CBI-Cases) Kashmir, Srinagar.
The Court has granted ED custody till 13/02/2024,” said officials.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS