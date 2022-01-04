ED attaches roperty worth Rs 3.36 cr of human trafficker

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that they have provisionally attached the assets worth Rs 3.36 crore belonging to Panna Lal Mahto alias Ganjhu and others in connection with the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering case related to the offences of Human Trafficking.

"The attached properties include five land parcels in Argora, Ranchi, four land parcels in Khunti District, Cash deposits of Rs 17.71 lakh in various bank accounts and one Toyota Fortuner Vehicle," said an ED official.

The official said that Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) District-Khunti Jharkhand had lodged two FIRs against Panna Lal Mahto and his accomplices in connection with human trafficking. Later they filed charge sheet in this connection.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of these FIRs and charge sheet.

Further the matter was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ranchi, Jharkhand which also filed charge sheet under various sections of IPC Inter-State Migrant workmen (regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Act, and Juvenile Justice (Care and protection) Act.

The ED found in its probe that Panna Lal Mahto and his accomplices were running Human Trafficking racket in the guise of several Placement Agencies in Delhi.

They also used to do illicit trade of poor and innocent persons (including minors) from different districts of Jharkhand on the pretext of providing them jobs in Delhi. The accused would traffic them to different states as domestic servant and other purposes. They never paid their victims what was promised to them.

"These placement Agencies were running without obtaining licenses under the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) order, 2014. Neither the labourers (victims) were registered under the provisions of The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979. Panna Lal Mahto and his accomplices used to ill-treat the victims and did not allow them to return back to their respective native village and forced them to work against their desire," said the official.

He said that by committing the schedule offence, Panna Lal Mahto alias Ganjhu in connivance with others had trafficked about 5,000 persons through their well-organized placement agency racket in Delhi.

He confessed to ED that he gained around Rs five crore.

Investigation under PMLA, revealed that Panna Lal Mahto acquired various immovable and movable properties to the tune of Rs 3.36 crore, in his name and in the name of his wife Sunita Devi and projected them as untainted properties.

The ED after identifying these properties have attached them.

Further investigation in the matter is on.