ED has filed its first chargesheet against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: In the alleged liquor scam case, the ED filed the first charge sheet under the PMLA on Saturday against Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. This is the fifth supplementary charge sheet filed at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. The ED has submitted a 60-page charge sheet with several claims.



The ED has also mentioned Sarvesh Mishra, a close friend of Sanjay Singh, in the charge sheet. This case will now be heard on December 4. According to the CBI, a bribe of Rs 2 crore was paid to Sanjay Singh via Sarvesh Mishra. Apart from that, it is said that Sanjay Singh supported Dinesh Arora's decision to amend the excise policy. Dinesh Arora had brought Rs 2 crore to Sanjay Singh's residence. Sanjay Singh has already denied the charges.

Notably,the central agency had arrested Sanjay Singh on October 4. Sanjay Singh is the second high-profile leader of the Aam Aadmi Party who has been arrested. At the same time, 15 AAP leaders have been arrested so far. After Singh's arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party has opened a front against the BJP. AAP has also gotten the support of many anti-BJP parties. Opposition parties have accused the central government of misusing agencies.

The Aam Aadmi Party government had introduced a new excise policy for 2021–22. In this, permission was given to buy and sell liquor in hotels, bars, and restaurants until 3 o'clock.Apart from this, permission was given to sell liquor even in open spaces where there is only a roof. In addition, entertainment could also be arranged in the bar. The government's ownership rights were removed from the shops. Under this policy, a new L-7Z license was to be given to every zone operator through e-tender. This policy was withdrawn in August 2022. After this, LG VK Saxena ordered an investigation.