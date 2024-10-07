ED Raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's Home In Land Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids on Monday at several locations linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in Punjab's Jalandhar district. The searches, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are related to an alleged land fraud case.

Sources indicate that Arora is accused of fraudulently transferring land to his company. The 61-year-old MP stated to the media, "I am a law-abiding citizen, unsure about the reason for the search operation, but will fully cooperate with agencies and answer all their queries."

In response to the raids, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia posted on social media platform X, suggesting that the action against their MP, who is also a businessman, is an attempt to disrupt their party. Sisodia asserted that AAP members would remain undeterred, stating, "AAP people will neither stop, nor sell themselves, nor get scared."

Sanjay Singh, another AAP Rajya Sabha MP, echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the raids as part of a "fake case-making machine" targeting the party. He claimed that despite Supreme Court reprimands against filing false cases, the ED continues its actions, asserting that these raids cannot break the "courage of Aam Aadmi Party leaders."

This incident adds to a series of ED investigations involving AAP leaders, including raids on the homes of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain in recent years.