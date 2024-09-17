ED Raids Target Former RG Kar Medical College Principal And TMC MLA In Corruption Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a series of raids targeting key figures associated with RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, as part of an investigation into suspected financial malpractices. The central agency's actions focus on Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the college, and Dr. Sudipta Roy, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and chairman of the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board.



ED officials searched Dr. Ghosh's farmhouse, probing alleged financial mismanagement during his tenure as principal. Concurrently, they conducted searches at Dr. Roy's residence and nursing home in North Kolkata. Roy, who previously chaired the Patients' Welfare Association at RG Kar, is facing scrutiny from multiple angles, including a recent CBI raid related to a separate case involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital.



The corruption investigation gained momentum after college authorities filed a complaint accusing Dr. Ghosh of misappropriating funds intended for development and research projects. Earlier this month, the ED uncovered documents pertaining to at least seven properties linked to Dr. Ghosh, which may be subject to attachment pending verification.



This probe follows Dr. Ghosh's earlier questioning and arrest by the CBI in connection with the August 9 rape and murder case at the hospital. As the investigation unfolds, it highlights the complex web of allegations surrounding the management of RG Kar Medical College and raises questions about potential systemic issues within the institution.

