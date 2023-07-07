ED seized assets worth more than 52 crores of jailed Manish Sisodia and others

New Delhi: The property of former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia and other suspects has been attached in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 corruption case. The property is worth Rs 52.24 crore. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the property. Aside from Manish Sisodia, other suspects have property, including Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, and Gautam Malhotra.

According to the ED statement, this movable and immovable property of Rs 52 crore comprises two properties of Manish Sisodia, his wife Seema Sisodia, and land and flats worth Rs 7 crore 29 lakh of Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra. This attachment contains cash and moveable items valued Rs 44 crore 29 lakh.Out of this, Manish Sisodia owns Rs 11 lakh 49 thousand, while Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd and others own Rs 16 crore 45 lakh. Sisodia is now being held in Tihar Jail in connection with an alleged scam in the Delhi Excise Policy.