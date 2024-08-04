Live
- Bandi Saroj Kumar's 'Parakramam' Dream Song Unveiled
- AP Agriculture Minister Atchennaidu Assures Support for Flood-Damaged Farmers
- China urges continuous flood control efforts as rainfall persists
- INDIA bloc should prepare to sit in Oppn in 2029 too: Amit Shah in Chandigarh
- Mamata Banerjee dials Hemant Soren, discusses 'evolving flood situation'
- AP Minister Lokesh assures to help a student to pursue engineering in IIT
- All India Muslim Jamaat chief supports Centre's proposal to amend Waqf Board Act
- My words were not ok, but her behaviour was unwarranted, says Bengal Minister
- Director Apsar Wins Praise For Shivam Bhaje
- Stay alert: India issues advisory for its nationals in Bangladesh after student protests resume
Just In
ED starts probe against ex-minister in Bengal ration distribution case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a probe against the cash deposits linked to former Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who is currently in judicial custody, in connection with the Bengal ration distribution case.
Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a probe against the cash deposits linked to former Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who is currently in judicial custody, in connection with the Bengal ration distribution case.
Sources said that it has come to the notice of the ED that during the financial year 2021-22, over Rs 6.50 crore were deposited in the bank accounts of a corporate entity, linked to the former minister Jyotipriya Mallick.
They said that Rs 1 crore was also deposited by Anisur Rahaman a.k.a Bidesh, Trinamool Congress Block President of Deganga in North 24 Parganas district, who is in ED custody along with his brother Alif Nur a.k.a. Mukul.
They added that the ED has information that this particular corporation was mainly a shell company meant for diversion of funds. The ED believes that the huge cash deposits made in the accounts of the company were essentially the ill-gotten proceeds of the ration distribution case.
Bidesh and Mukul are cousins of businessman Bakibur Rahaman, the first to be arrested by ED officials in the ration distribution case.
On Friday, the ED counsel informed a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that the rice mill jointly owned by Bidesh and Mukul received Rs 45 crore from the state government in phases to procure paddy from the farmers.
However, they subsequently showed procurement from “fake farmers” in the guise of the employees of the said mill.