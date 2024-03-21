ED team brings CM Kejriwal to its office after arrest

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, which arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening in a case of the alleged liquor policy scam after questioning and searches at his official residence, has brought him to its office on the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road.

The ED team moved the CM from his residence to the financial probe agency's office at 11 p.m. A large number of police personnel have been deployed around the agency's office and barricades put up in the vicinity. Prohibitory orders have also been promulgated.

"Kejriwal will remain in the ED lockup tonight. Investigators are likely to question him (Kejriwal) more. He will be produced before the court on Friday after a medical examination," a source said.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the legal team of ED is also preparing a remand application to be submitted in court to get Kejriwal’s custody.

The Delhi Chief Minister's arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking protection from 'coercive action' by the agency, which has served repeated summons to him.

He has also not got any relief from the Supreme Court yet.

Kejriwal is the biggest name to be arrested in the alleged scam so far after BRS lawmaker K. Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP RS member Sanjay Singh, among others.