Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Released NIRF Ranking, IIT Madras tops in overall category

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, on 9 September 2021 released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings, 2021 of the higher education institutions of the country. In this Eight IITs, two NIT institutes have made it to the list of top ten institutions of engineering colleges in the sixth edition of the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (NIAAF). The category of top research institutes has also been included in the ranking framework this year.

Best 10 institutes in the country in overall category



1. IIT Madras

2. IISc, Bangalore

3. IIT Bombay

4. IIT Delhi

5. IIT Kanpur

6. IIT Kharagpur

7. IIT Roorkee

8. IIT Guwahati

8. JNU, Delhi

9. IIT Roorkee

10. BHU, Varanasi

University Category Ranking 2021

1. IISc, Bangalore

2. JNU, Delhi

3. BHU, Varanasi

4. Calcutta University, P. Bengal

5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

6. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

7. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka

8. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

9. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

10. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

The NIRF ranking has been prepared on the basis of data received from these institutions on the parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources, Graduation Outcomes, Research and Professional Practices, Perception and Outreach and Inclusivity.

