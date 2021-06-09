Efficacy of Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V more or less equivalent

New Delhi: Data available till now shows clearly that efficacy of all vaccines -- whether Covaxin, Covishield or Sputnik V -- are more or less equivalent, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said amid rumours about differentiated abilities of Covid-19 vaccines available in India in terms of production of antibodies or higher seropositivity rate.

"We should not hence say take this vaccine or that vaccine, whichever vaccine is available in your area, please go ahead and get yourself vaccinated so that you and your family are safe," Guleria said while addressing various doubts of people regarding Covid-19 vaccines.

Responding to commonly raised question about enough antibodies after getting vaccinated, Guleria said it is important to understand that we should not judge the efficacy of vaccines only by the amount of antibodies getting generated.

The AIIMS Director said that vaccines give many types of protection such as through antibodies, cell-mediated immunity and memory cells (which generate more antibodies when we get infected).

Moreover, Guleria said, the efficacy results which have come so far are based on trial studies, where the study design of each trial is somewhat different.