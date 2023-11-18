Eight artificial Chhath Ghats built in Mayur Vihar Phase 3: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi on Saturday said that the government has built eight artificial ghats in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 to cater more than 25,000 devotees.

“Eight artificial ghats have been built in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 area. More than 25,000 people come here to perform the Puja. Nearly 1,000 ghats have also been built across Delhi in which all arrangements have been made,” the minister wrote on X.

She said that eight artificial ponds have been constructed so that a large number of devotees can worship Chhathi Maiya.

The minister said that she has also instructed the district administration and police department to make proper security arrangements at the ghats.

“The government will leave no stone unturned in preparations for this great festival of faith,” she said.

She said that special care has been taken of all the facilities at all the ghats. She said that arrangements for cultural programmes have also been made.

On Friday, Atishi inspected the Chhath Ghat at ITO. Chhath Puja will take place here on November 19 and 20.

She said that all MLAs and departments are present at the ground zero level for the devotees.

The minister said that Delhi is home to a large number of people from the Purvanchal region and contributes socially, economically, and culturally to the development of Delhi.

“Chhath is a very important festival for all of them. Delhi government has been organising the Chhath Mahaparv in a grand manner across Delhi,” she said.

She said that the government has prepared more than 1000 ghats across Delhi so that anyone in the city can celebrate the Chhath Mahaparv without having to go far from their homes.

She said that the government’s effort is to ensure that Purvanchali brothers and sisters in Delhi can celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath with joy, peace, and enthusiasm.