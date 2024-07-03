Live
- BRS condemns booking of criminal case against its MLA
- Mehbooba Mufti's PDP claims many leaders who left party eager to return
- Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable reinstated, posted in Bengaluru
- Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking PM Modi's disqualification from contesting polls
- Federal Bank Reports 20% Growth in Advances for Q1
- Graeme Smith lauds South Africa's performance at ICC T20 World Cup
- Farmers' welfare is the goal says Minister Ramanaidu
- Govt's focus on non-polluting energy sources to boost private, public transport: Gadkari
- PE, VC investments reached $6.9 billion in May: Report
- Sebi Enforces Stricter Rules to Combat Market Abuse in Stock Trading
Just In
Eight Kerala govt employees make reel in office, served show-cause notice
The Thiruvalla Municipality secretary in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has served a show-cause notice to eight employees after a social media reel of theirs went viral.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvalla Municipality secretary in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has served a show-cause notice to eight employees after a social media reel of theirs went viral.
The reel shows the employees singing and dancing in the office.
The employees had scripted the reel and then sang and danced in the office.
Soon the reel went viral and came to the notice of the secretary of the Municipality who promptly served a show-cause notice to the eight employees and asked them to explain within three days.
When the media asked the secretary about the action, he said that he had done his duty after coming to know of the act.
The employees were expecting that no action would be taken against them as it was a harmless act.
However, after the notice was served on Wednesday, the employees said that the reel was shot at a time when the office was not working and had not caused any disruption to work or to those who came for any of their needs.