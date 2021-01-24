Election Commission of India To Celebrate 11th National Voters' Day On Jan 25

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is celebrating 11th National Voters' Day (NVD) on Monday and the theme for this year's NCD is "'Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed".



President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at the national function being organised in New Delhi by ECI. The event will be held at the Ashok Hotel, New Delhi and the President shall grace the occasion virtually from Rashtrapati Bhawan, according to an official release.

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will grace the function as the Guest of Honour.

The theme for this year's NVD 'Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed', envisages active and participative voters during elections. It also focuses on the ECI's commitment towards conducting elections safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Voters' Day is celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of ECI, i.e. 25th January 1950. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrolment, especially for the new voters.

Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilized to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions.

During the event, the Honourable President of India will confer the National Awards for the year 2020-21 and launch ECI's Web Radio:'Hello Voters'.

The National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices will be conferred on State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres such as IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management during COVID-19, Accessible Election and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. National Awards will also be given to important stakeholders like national icons, CSOs and media groups for their valuable contribution towards voters' awareness.