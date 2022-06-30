Election for Vice-President on August 6

New Delhi: Election to choose the next Vice-President of India will be held on August 6, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

The counting of votes, if needed, will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 17, the Commission said.

The Vice-President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

For 2022, the 16th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha.