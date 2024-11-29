Election should be conducted on ballot papers: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Friday that the elections in the country should be conducted on ballot papers.

“The ballot papers are essential for the transparency in any electoral process. The election should be conducted on the ballot papers,” he said while strongly advocating the use of ballot papers for election purposes.

The opposition has raised questions over the transparency and reliability of EVMs, emphasising that ballot papers would ensure greater trust in the electoral process.

Reacting to the JD-U leaders who claimed to contest the elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav said he would see him (Nitish Kumar) in the election.

“We will form the next government in Bihar,” he said.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's health remains a topic of public interest, especially as he continues to recover after his kidney transplant and related treatments.

On Friday, Lalu Yadav left again for Delhi to undergo a routine checkup following his kidney transplant. He is expected to return to Patna on Monday, December 2, after completing the medical evaluation.

Two months ago, Lalu Yadav travelled to Singapore for a health checkup, where he has been receiving specialised medical attention. Following this, he also underwent surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, which further underscores his need for extensive and continuous medical care.

Despite his health concerns, Lalu Yadav remains active in politics and continues to guide his party, the RJD, especially as the Bihar Assembly elections approach in 2025.