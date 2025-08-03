Live
- Dalai Lama lays foundation stone of new Chowkhang Vihara monastery in Ladakh
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multispeciality hospital in Kailash Colony
- Man jumps to death from ninth floor of residential building in Rajasthan's Jaipur
- Seamless administrative support to industries can help overcome global economic challenges: Fadnavis
- Drugs worth around Rs 350 cr seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested
- Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng Bhavani river confluence for 'Aadi perukku'
- Eleven killed as SUV falls into canal in UP's Gonda
- Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on life support, says hospital
- Railway personnel killed in IED blast in Odisha-Jharkhand border
- PM Modi meets President Murmu
An SUV fell into the Saryu canal in the district on Sunday, leaving 11 people dead and four others injured, police said.
Station House Officer (SHO), Itiathok police station, Krishn Gopal Rai, said the victims were going from Sihagaon village to offer holy water at the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur when the accident occurred near Belwa Bahuta.
Rai said the SUV was carrying 15 people, including the driver.
