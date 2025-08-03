  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Eleven killed as SUV falls into canal in UP's Gonda

Eleven killed as SUV falls into canal in UPs Gonda
x
Highlights

An SUV fell into the Saryu canal in the district on Sunday, leaving 11 people dead and four others injured, police said. Station House Officer...

An SUV fell into the Saryu canal in the district on Sunday, leaving 11 people dead and four others injured, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Itiathok police station, Krishn Gopal Rai, said the victims were going from Sihagaon village to offer holy water at the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur when the accident occurred near Belwa Bahuta.

Rai said the SUV was carrying 15 people, including the driver.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick