End Of Arvind Kejriwal's ED Custody Today; CBI Expected To Pursue Delhi CM's Custody In Liquor Policy Probe

The situation surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the now-scrapped Liquor Policy case is complex and has several key developments. Arvind Kejriwal was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) due to allegations related to money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) concerning the Liquor Policy case. The ED produced him in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on March 28, as his custody period was ending.



Following the conclusion of the ED's custody, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is anticipated to seek Kejriwal’s custody in connection with the ongoing probe. The CBI was the first central investigation agency to register an FIR in the case, naming several individuals including Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in Tihar jail.

The ED alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, benefited from the Delhi liquor policy and purportedly utilized ₹45 crore of it for the Goa elections. However, the AAP has vehemently denied these accusations, asserting that they are fabricated. The party has reiterated that Kejriwal will continue to serve as Delhi’s Chief Minister while they contest these allegations in court.

On March 28, the Delhi High Court declined to grant interim relief to Kejriwal, who was in ED custody, and instead issued a notice to the investigation agency. Kejriwal had challenged his arrest in the High Court. The plea was listed for further hearing on April 3.

Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, stated on March 29 that the Chief Minister would disclose in court on March 28 where the money from the alleged liquor scam is.

Overall, the case involves serious allegations of corruption and money laundering against Kejriwal and the AAP, which they vehemently deny. The legal proceedings and investigations are ongoing, with multiple agencies involved in probing the matter.