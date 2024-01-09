Live
Just In
Enforcement Directorate Director Arrives In Kolkata Following Attack On Team During Raid
- Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin is in Kolkata, a week after his team was assaulted during a raid in North 24 Parganas district.
- The attack occurred during an investigation into an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam linked to Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh.
The director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rahul Navin, arrived in Kolkata on Monday night, a week after his team encountered an attack during a raid in the North 24 Parganas district. Last week, three officials of the probe agency were injured, and their vehicles were assaulted by a sizable group of supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh. This incident occurred during a raid at Sheikh's residence in Sandeshkhali, related to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.
Rahul Navin, the director of the ED, is scheduled to conduct a confidential meeting with his officials at the CGO complex in Kolkata today. During the meeting, the central agency's chief will be briefed about the attack on its officials. Special directors and other top officials have been summoned to attend this crucial meeting.
Additionally, the ED director is expected to meet with the injured officials who were targeted during the raid, according to sources.