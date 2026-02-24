Engine Glitch Prompts Full Emergency On SpiceJet Delhi–Leh Flight; Aircraft Returns Safely

A full emergency was declared on Tuesday morning after a technical problem was reported on a Delhi–Leh SpiceJet flight. The aircraft safely returned to the national capital shortly after takeoff.

Flight SG121, operated by a Boeing 737, turned back to Delhi following what officials described as a failure in Engine Number 2. The emergency was declared around 6:30 am, and the aircraft landed safely at approximately 6:45 am. Nearly 150 passengers were on board at the time.

In a statement, SpiceJet confirmed that the February 24 flight from Delhi to Leh returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The airline said all passengers disembarked normally after landing and clarified that there was no fire warning in the cockpit.

Further details regarding the technical fault are awaited.

In a separate incident on Sunday, an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad carrying 144 passengers was diverted to Imphal due to adverse weather conditions. The aircraft, operating as flight 6E-6457, was scheduled to land at Dibrugarh but encountered a severe dust storm that significantly reduced visibility below safe landing limits.

The crew rerouted the flight to Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal as a precautionary measure. Officials said the decision was taken to ensure passenger safety amid dangerously low visibility conditions at Dibrugarh airport.

Authorities are expected to share more updates on the SpiceJet incident as investigations into the technical issue continue.