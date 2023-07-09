Engineering student commit suicide at IIT Delhi

New Delhi: Another student studying engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology has has committed suicide, in which a student studying engineering at IIT Fourth Year in the capital Delhi hanged himself.Ayush Ashna (23) was a citizen of Uttar Pradesh who stayed in IIT Delhi's Udayagiri Hostel. He committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. There was no suicide note found at the scene.



According to the police, through a PCR call, the police of Kishangarh police station got information of a student's suicide in the Udayagiri hostel of IIT around 12 o'clock on the night of June 8-9. When the police arrived, they discovered that the student had committed himself by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the hostel room using a nylon rope. The dead student was a fourth-year B.Tech student who also took the final year test. The crime scene was investigated by the local police, but nothing suspicious was found. The police have notified the student's family members of his suicide and have begun further proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

This is the fifth incidence of an engineering student committing suicide this year. Darshan Solanki, an IIT Bombay student, committed himself in February by jumping from the seventh floor of IIT Bombay's hostel. After this, three IIT Madras students committed suicide.