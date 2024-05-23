Enhanced Security Measures Implemented For Delhi Lok Sabha Elections

Security measures have been intensified in the capital ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 25. According to Sanjay Sehrawat, DCP of the Delhi Police's election cell, a contingent of 33,000 police personnel, 51 paramilitary companies, and 17,500 Home Guards, sourced from states such as Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, will be deployed. Drones have also been enlisted to surveil sensitive areas for any illicit activities, Sehrawat stated, as reported by newswire ANI.



With 2,628 polling booths in Delhi, including 429 flagged as highly sensitive, preparations for the May 25 elections are said to be complete, Sehrawat confirmed. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed at interstate borders and will be under round-the-clock monitoring. Given simultaneous elections in Delhi and Haryana, a joint effort between the Delhi Police and Haryana Police will manage checks at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Furthermore, Sehrawat revealed that Delhi Police confiscated over ₹14 crore in cash during the entire election campaign in the capital. Investigations are ongoing to determine the intended use of this money.

Delhi is set for single-phase elections on May 25 across all seven constituencies. The electoral battleground in the national capital will primarily feature a showdown between the BJP and the INDIA bloc, comprising AAP and Congress.

In total, 58 constituencies spread across eight states and union territories will undergo voting on May 25, starting at 7 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m. Vote counting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is slated for June 4, followed by the announcement of results.