Ensure BJP draws a blank in Delhi in LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP workers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot defeat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, and that's why they are conspiring against AAP with false and fake cases such as the alleged liquor scam.

Addressing the party workers here, Kejriwal said that even if he is put in jail, the party will will emerge victorious from there, as he urged the AAP cadres to ensure that the BJP does not win a single seat in Delhi in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, which were all won by the BJP in 2019.

“No party in the world has achieved so much success in such a small time like the AAP. I think the name of our party should be mentioned in Guinness World Records. When we formed the government in Delhi in 2015, we reduced Congress to zero and BJP to three as the AAP swept 67 seats," he said.

Kejriwal also said that in Punjab, AAP formed the government with a massive mandate, while in BJP's stronghold Gujarat, the party got 14 per cent votes, besides having two MLAs in Goa.

“Now we are a national party. We left behind 1,350 parties and we are the No. 3 party now after the Congress and the BJP. And the pace at which we are growing, we will soon leave the BJP and Congress behind,” Kejriwal said.

Taking a pot shot at the BJP, Kejriwal said, “Now the BJP and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi have realised that they lost in the Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, and in 2022 they lost in the municipal polls in Delhi. They now know that they cannot defeat AAP. That's why they have come up with the conspiracy of liquor scam.”

Kejriwal also said that even the Supreme Court has heard the case of the alleged liquor scam and has repeatedly asked for evidence from the agencies.

“They don’t have any evidence, and the Judge said that your case will not hold even for two minutes. They have arrested Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain and Vijay Nair, and now they want to arrest me.

"Their aim is to arrest the top leadership of the AAP government so that they can form the government. They know that they cannot defeat AAP. I want to tell them even if you put Kejriwal in jail, AAP will win,” he said.

“I want to tell Modi ji, you cannot defeat AAP in Delhi in your lifetime. You will have to take another birth to defeat AAP,” he said.

The main reason why AAP is getting success is the work it has done, Kejriwal said.

“They cannot defeat us on the basis of work. The Congress and BJP have never seen such work that we have done in such a small span of time. We are growing because of the work we have done, and also due to our value system of truth and humanity,” Kejriwal asserted.

"I was listening to the Prime Minister's speech at a public meeting where he called NCP a corrupt party whose leaders are also corrupt. However, few days later, Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP.

"Even in West Bengal, there is a leader named Suvendu Adhikari against whom there were several cases. But he also joined the BJP. The same thing happened with Assam Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma), who they had alleged to be corrupt.

"However, after he joined the BJP, he became clean and no action was taken against him. Their only aim is to arrest AAP leaders thinking that our leaders will join them out of fear,” he said.

Kejriwal then asked the party workers, "Should I resign or should I run the government from inside the jail? What should I do? I urge all of you to go to every house and take people's view on this. And also ensure that the BJP does not win from Delhi,” Kejriwal added.