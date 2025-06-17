EOW raids Indore Municipal official over disproportionate assets allegations

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday launched raids at multiple locations linked to a senior official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), following allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

Acting on a complaint, an EOW team from the Indore division arrived at the IMC’s Horticulture Department and conducted a thorough search of Assistant Superintendent Chetan Patil’s office. The search operation lasted for over an hour, after which the office was sealed.

Simultaneously, another EOW team, accompanied by police personnel, reached Patil’s residence in the city’s upscale Gulmohar area and began a detailed search operation. The raid at his residence was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

According to official sources, the action was initiated following credible inputs that Patil had amassed wealth exceeding his known sources of income. Preliminary findings suggest he had acquired multiple properties in his and his family members' names, not only in Indore but also in other districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Sources familiar with the investigation told IANS that Patil, who has been serving in the Horticulture Department of IMC for several years, had faced internal allegations in the past involving financial irregularities, including suspected siphoning of public funds.

During the raids, EOW officials seized several incriminating documents, including property papers, bank account details, and digital devices such as laptops. Jewellery, a significant amount of cash, and other valuables were also recovered. An evaluation of the seized assets, bank lockers, and financial records is currently underway.

This is the second such action against an IMC official in recent months. In March, the EOW had raided properties linked to Rajesh Parmar, a suspended Assistant Revenue Officer of the corporation, in connection with similar charges of disproportionate assets.