Even Pak handled corona better than India: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre on Friday over IMF's projection that the Indian economy is set to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, saying it was another "solid achievement" by the government.

Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Twitter by tagging a chart that showed IMF growth projections for 2020-21 for Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, China, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and India.

The chart showed that the Indian economy is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the highest contraction among the countries mentioned.

"Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India," Gandhi tweeted with the chart.

The Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund had said on Tuesday.