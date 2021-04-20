Every third minute, 1 person dies in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, adds more than 2,000 infections to its tally every hour, according to a report published by the Hindustan Times.

The analysis also shows one person succumbs to Covid-19 every third minute on average. Maharashtra continued to record a spurt in daily cases of the coronavirus disease as the state added 68,631 new patients according to the daily health bulletin by the state health department.

It was the first time that the state recorded such a huge spike in a single day, which has pushed its tally to 38,39,338.

The state also reported 503 fatalities, pushing the death toll to breach the 60,000-mark to 60,473.

Out of the latest additions, 8468 new cases were reported from Mumbai city alone and 53 died due to Covid-19 in the span of 24 hours. The death toll in Mumbai has now reached 12,354.