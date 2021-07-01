Top
Ex-BJP MP Sharad Tripathi passes away

Lucknow, July 1: Former BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Sharad Tripathi passed away after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Gurugram, late on Wednesday night. He was 49.

The former MP, who represented Sant Kabir Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, was the son of BJP MP Dr Ramapati Ram Tripathi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh have expressed their condolences.

